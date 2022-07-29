New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)

New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)

Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend.

I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.

First I saw what looked like a classic pirate flag with a skull and crossbones. That didn’t seem too weird, it’s at least ocean-themed, you know?

About an hour later I saw that someone put up the Italian flag. I guess this person was trying to send the message “if you want to know where to get a good slice of pizza, I’ll gladly guide you. Mangia!”

Then I started seeing political flags and that’s where I had to roll my eyes. There were a few different groups along the shoreline with assorted “Trump 2024,” or “Let’s Go Brandon” flags.

Really?

I just don’t understand this person’s endgame. During your day at the Jersey shore, are you really trying to get into political debates with those around you? We’re all here to try to have a relaxing beach day.

Well, as “relaxed” as you can get while dodging seagulls and boogie boarding kids who have no regard for your ankles’ well-being.

And before you call me a “libtard” (who are we kidding? You probably already have), I would be equally as confused if someone had a “Biden 2024” flag flying. Frankly, I'd never stop cringing if I saw an "I'm with her" flag in 2022.

I’m not the only person who has noticed this trend, I’ve seen several posts on the New Jersey subreddit regarding political flags at the beach.

I say we cool it with the politics on the beach, that's not what we're there for.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

