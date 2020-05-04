It’s not a surprise that people crowded into New Jersey parks Sunday, with the gorgeous weather and the park closures lifted. And of course we knew this was coming. We’re all being scolded by the state of New Jersey for actually going.

On the Department of Environmental Protection Facebook page, we were told that some parks were overrun, according to an article on NJ.com.

A huge graphic was splayed on the DEP page stating the following:

"COVID-19 IS NOT OVER" Yes, we’re well aware

"Stay close to home." You’ve made that message abundantly clear!

"Bathrooms are closed. 'Go' before you go." What are we, in kindergarten?

"Make your stay short. (2 hours max.)" Are you gonna time us? Ring the bell when recess is over? Plus, you said the parks were open. You never mentioned a time limit!!!!

Those and other rules sounded like they were written for elementary schoolers. They gave a lot of parks that were “overrun” yesterday, including the following:

Barnegat Lighthouse State Park in Barnegat Light

Bulls Island Recreation Area in Hunterdon County

Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park

Hacklebarney State Park in Chester and Washington townships, Morris County

Round Valley Recreation Area in Clinton Township

Wharton State Forest in Hammonton

Wawayanda State Park in West Milford and Vernon

Worthington State Forest in Warren County

And because of this they’re asking us to “consider visiting elsewhere.” You know what? No. I’ve finally been let out of my house. I’m going to any damn park I please.

Do I have detention?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

