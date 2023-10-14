A New Jersey restaurant was just named one of the best hidden-gem spots in the country according to the popular travel website Trip Advisor.

The website has been ranking restaurant in many categories, with JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, being named one of the best hidden gems, which is a restaurant that earn under-the-radar status, in the United States coming in at No. 12 out of 25.

JBJ Soul Kitchen, located in Red Bank, New Jersey, is a community restaurant that serves tasty American food. The restaurant operates on a 'pay it forward' model, where there are no prices on the menu, but instead, suggested donations are encouraged. The staff and volunteers are friendly and welcoming, and the garden-fresh dishes are delicious. The menu changes every two weeks, keeping the experience fresh and exciting for repeat visitors.

JBJ Soul Kitchen, which is located at 207 Monmouth St, is worth the drive. From our Northfield studios its only an hour and 20-minutes away, so its worth taking a drive and trying, and its for a good cause.

For those who are not familiar, JBJ Soul Kitchen is a non-profit Community Restaurant, run by the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, that serves paying and in-need customers.

There are no prices on their menu, just a suggested donation for your meal.

Out of 333 Trip Advisor reviews, the restaurant was rated five stars and our of 629 Google reviews, the restaurant has a rating of 4.8 stars out of five.

Here is part of a recent review of JBJ Soul Kitchen:

Great Food, with a great mission! My wife and I had the joy of being able to visit JBJ Soul Kitchen while we were in New Jersey. The staff, all of which are volunteers, were amazing. The food was outstanding, we had the white bean soup, the salmon and the beef bolognese, and the chef's choice for dessert. We even had the pleasure of talking with the executive chef and learning more about how and why they do what they do. The love for the people that everyone shared was visible in everything they did.

The restaurant was ranked No. 1 out of 78 restaurants in Red Bank.

Here is a look at their most recent lunch and dinner menu.