New Jersey residents have countless issues with E-ZPass

Wednesday we opened the phone lines to people who had problems with E-ZPass. What we found during the course of the hour-long conversation was that the problem is more prevalent in New Jersey than in other places.

People claiming to get their E-ZPass from Delaware or Pennsylvania said it was much easier and trouble-free. You may not have had any issues with your New Jersey E-ZPass but plenty of other people have.

Judging by the complaints to the Better Business Bureau of New Jersey, it seems people file complaints at least twice a week since the beginning of this year.

From getting violations for cars they don’t own to getting tickets for violations when their car was sitting in their driveway, New Jersey drivers seem to have a complaint at least twice a week.

(Photo by E-ZPass/Getty Images) (Photo by E-ZPass/Getty Images) loading...

The New Jersey Legislature is trying to do something about it. They’ve come up with a bill that is slowly making its way through the Senate and the Assembly that would require E-ZPass to check if a vehicle actually has an account with them before issuing a violation.

That may be a small Band-Aid on a bigger problem but at least it’s something.

One thing is for sure: New Jersey residents should not have to travel to other states to purchase or register their E-ZPass so they don’t get ground up in the machinery that is any New Jersey bureaucracy.

AP Photo AP Photo loading...

As with any convenience, having an E-ZPass account comes with a price. Not only the monthly fee but the hours of phone calls and emails to try to straighten out what’s going wrong with it.

We could probably talk about this topic of the year every day and have no trouble filling the phone lines for at least an hour daily. As with so many of the challenges of living in New Jersey, the answer is to move out. And if you don’t wanna completely move out of the state maybe just move your E-ZPass account out of state.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.