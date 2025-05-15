Celebrating its 16th season this spring, The New Jersey Renaissance Faire is back this month for all who want to participate.

The Faire has grown in popularity over the years, with roughly 5,000 patrons daily. It’s known for the inclusive community and engaging interactive cast.

New Jersey Renaissance Faire

This season’s intriguing new storyline: “Pirates’ Revenge.”

It’s the 1700s, with the Golden Age of Piracy approaching its peak, and King George of England, seeing his own navy outmatched by these ambitious cutthroats, has made a risky deal. Whomever swears loyalty to the crown of England may continue their piracy as a ‘privateer.’

Yarrr.

This season’s story focuses on Mary Read, a fearsome pirate in her own right. When her husband passes, Mary disguises herself as a man to enter the royal Navy, then later defects to piracy and begins a successful new… ‘career.’

The NJ Ren Faire has something for everyone. According to the organizers, attractions range from:

a four-horse joust, human chess match, whiskey tasting, and Saturday night after-hours shows, to pony rides, magic shows, fairy tea parties, and kid-friendly performances and activities in Nipper’s Grove.

New Jersey Renaissance Faire dates:

May 17 & 18: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (rain or shine)

May 24 & 25: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (rain or shine)

May 31: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (rain or shine)

June 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (rain or shine)

June 7 & 8: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (rain or shine)

The Faire will take place at the Burlington County Fairegrounds, located at 1990 Jacksonville Jobstown Rd. in Columbus, NJ.

You can buy tickets here.

Dress up and enjoy the fun!

