The 3 biggest mistakes to getting a Real ID in New Jersey as deadline looms

✅ A Real ID will be needed to fly or enter a federal building after May 7

✅ Three problems could stop you from getting a Real ID

✅ A Real ID is not mandatory but you'll still need to show certain documents

As the clock ticks towards May 7, when Real ID licenses will be required to fly and enter government facilities, there are three issues applicants are running into that hold up the process at MVC offices.

Demand for Real ID licenses is "extraordinarily high" ahead of May 7, not only in New Jersey but around the country, according to MVC spokesman William Connolly.

The agency says it has been processing record numbers of applications and added "hundreds of thousands" of new appointments, during "Real ID Thursdays" at its licensing centers and by sending its mobile unit on Saturday.

Are Real ID appointments available?

Every morning, 3,500 new appointments for Real ID upgrades for people whose licenses are not up for renewal in the next three months are released on a “rolling basis.” On Thursdays, 4,600 appointments are added. Appointments are also added as customers cancel or change their appointments.

People with licenses that are up for renewal in the next three months have more appointment options. On Friday, April 18, for example, more than 51,300 appointments were available as early as mid-May.

MVC website for Real ID appointments MVC website for Real ID appointments loading...

There are three common problems customers trying to get a REAL ID are running into.

One is not bringing all the required documents. Connolly said the process will go smoother if applicants bring all the required documents with them, which include two proofs of residential address, one verifiable Social Security number, and six points of ID. The MVC website can "add up" you documents to make sure you have what they need.

"Many customers are showing up to their appointments unprepared. The MVC cannot issue a Real ID unless all federal requirements are met," Connolly said.

Two: Documents where the names don't match. All applicants must present one primary document showing their full legal name (first name, middle name, last name and suffix). Secondary documents must match the name on the primary document.

The MVC has a special site to review what is an acceptable match on Social Security, marriage documents and multiple last names.

Flying without Real ID? Here's what you need (TSA): Connolly said that the MVC will continue to issue Real ID licenses after May 7. If you plan to fly or enter a federal facility after that date but don't have a Real ID you will need to have: State-issued Enhanced Driver's License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Don't be a no-show

A third issue not related to documents are people who don't show up for their appointment. Connolly urged customers to cancel or reschedule so the slot can be made available for someone else.

"On a recent 'Real ID Thursday,' we had over 500 no-shows to appointments, which prevents us from servicing more customers with Real ID."

Regular New Jersey driver's licenses will remain valid as ID. Real ID can be obtained anytime but the three-month window before a license expires is the best time to get it, Connolly said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

