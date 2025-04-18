U.S. shuts down last wind project off NJ coast — A fight could be next

☑️ The Empire Wind Project was the last wind project off the Jersey Shore

☑️ Feds investigate if approval was rushed

☑️ NY Gov. Hochul calls the order an 'overreach' by the Trump administration

Supporters of wind energy are digging in after the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management stopped all construction on the Empire Wind Project, effectively ending all wind projects off the New Jersey coast.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgam said Wednesday a review must first be completed of information that "suggests the Biden administration rushed through its approval without sufficient analysis." The wind energy project located 20 miles east of Long Branch and 14 miles south of Long Island would have created 47 wind turbines and up to two offshore substations. Two cable routes would have sent the power generated to Manhattan.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul defended the project as making energy more affordable, reliable and abundant and accused the federal government of undermining those efforts. The project already employs 1,000 workers, according to Hochul.

“As governor, I will not allow this federal overreach to stand. I will fight this every step of the way to protect union jobs, affordable energy and New York’s economic future," Hochul said in a statement.

Map shows location of Empire 1 wind project and cables bringing electricity to Manhattan

Possible legal action

The company building the project, Empire Offshore Wind, said it is seeking clarification of the order and contemplating legal action.

"Empire is complying with the order affecting project activities for Empire Wind. Upon receipt of the order, immediate steps were taken by Empire and its contractors to initiate suspension of relevant marine activities, ensuring the safety of workers and the environment," the company said in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J. 4th District, supported the decision after expressing concern that work would continue despite a GAO report upholding his longtime contention that the turbines would interfere with military radar.

“This is a great victory for all of us who have been fighting to protect the Jersey Shore from offshore wind industrialization. We are grateful to President Trump and Secretary Burgum for their analysis and confirmation of the serious issues we have raised throughout the offshore wind approval process.”

Gov. Phil Murphy signs an executive order in 2019 committing the state to produce 7,500 megawatts of electricity through wind energy by 2035. Gov. Phil Murphy signs an executive order in 2019 committing the state to produce 7,500 megawatts of electricity through wind energy by 2035 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

Reckless approval?

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, said the order ensures President Donald Trump’s executive order pausing wind projects is respected. He and Smith share the belief that the Empire project was rushed through the approval process without consideration for the project's potential impacts.

"This order is a significant step in not only stopping this project but also others just like it that were recklessly approved by the previous administration," Van Drew said.

Gov. Phil Murphy has not commented on the order. After Trump's executive order, Murphy acknowledged it created "significant challenges" and urged "patience and prudence" with future wind projects. The state Board of Public Utilities has canceled future solicitations for offshore tracts.

