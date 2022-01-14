New Jersey ranks as the 10th best state to raise a family
Take it for what it’s worth, but a new survey says that New Jersey is a pretty good place to raise a family. The info comes from financial website Wallethub and it ranks the Garden State at #10 for best states in which to raise a family.
To arrive at their conclusions, Wallethub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions:
- Family Fun
- Health & Safety
- Education & Child Care
- Affordability
- Socio-economics.
Within those categories, things like the number of parks per capita, number of pediatricians, quality of public education, high school graduation rate, median credit score, divorce and separation rates, and share of families living in poverty were factored in.
New Jersey was #1 in Education & Child Care and scored well in highest median salary (#3), lowest infant mortality rate (#5), fewest violent crimes (#5), and lowest separation and divorce rate (#5).
Taking all those factors into consideration, New Jersey is a pretty attractive state to raise a family!
The rest of the top 10:
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Vermont
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- Connecticut
- Nebraska
- North Dakota
- New Jersey
One of the more curious findings in the study was that New Jersey ranked fourth in “affordability”; I don’t think I know anyone who would characterize the state as being affordable.
We are 21st in family fun, 14th in health and safety, and 41st in socio-economics.
In case you’re wondering, yes, Mississippi was last.
