New Jersey ranks 4th for most keen in luxurious vacations

Here in New Jersey we often think of escaping to that luxurious destination, the luxury vacation where you can be pampered and catered to.

According to new research by Ritzy Charters, yacht charter experts, the data shows that New Jersey ranks 4th in the country as “most keen” for a luxury vacation.

That’s what the study called it, most keen. Meaning we want a luxury vacation pretty bad, after all, we deserve it.

We seldom use the word keen. If we want something here in New Jersey, we’re all in, we make the full commitment. Keen is a word that old English people use when asked if they want another cup of tea.

Ritzy Charters analyzed Google trends to discover the level of interest for search terms including:

Luxury Resort

Luxury Vacation

Luxury Vacation Rentals

All of these factors were weighted and given a score. New Jersey popped in at number 4 behind, New York at number 1, Florida number 2 and Connecticut at number 3. When it comes to searching for luxury vacations, New Jersey ranked the highest in searching for 5-star luxury resorts.

Here in New Jersey, we can’t wait to get away and when we do get away, research shows that we want a 5-star luxury vacation.

I have to tell you, after I read the data and the article a couple of times it occurred to me that we really didn’t need Ritzy Charters to tell us what we want. We always want the best and that includes getting away to a 5-star luxurious resort. Have a great vacation!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

