New Jersey ranked one of the best states for producing celebrities

I know we didn’t need a study to tell us how great New Jerseyans are, but it’s nice to have confirmation.

A website called Ticket Source set out to determine which states produce the most entertainers across various categories such as musicians, actors, actresses, athletes, and comedians.

It shouldn’t shock you that the Garden State made the top 10.

Think of it: in each of those categories it’s easy to name someone from New Jersey for each of them.

Musicians: Bruce, Sinatra, Queen Latifah, to name a few.

Actors: Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, of course.

Athletes: Sure, Joe Flacco played for the Baltimore Ravens, but he was born in Audobon, NJ.

Comedians: Chris Gethard has a whole comedy album dedicated to New Jersey called “Taylor Ham, Egg, and Cheese.”

That is Jersey pride.

Ticket Source used Wikipedia to gather their list of celebrities from each state. According to their methodology:

For each category, we then counted how many stars had been born in each state to create a ranking, before taking an overall number by combining all four categories.

With that in mind, these are the states that produce the most talent, according to Ticket Source:

1️⃣ California

2️⃣ New York

3️⃣ Texas

4️⃣ Pennsylvania

5️⃣ Illinois

6️⃣ Ohio

7️⃣ Florida

8️⃣ Michigan

9️⃣ New Jersey

🔟 Massachusetts

California and New York topping the list isn’t very shocking, but I’ll admit I wasn’t expecting Texas to grab that third spot.

Ticket Source determined that New Jersey has produced 910 actors or actresses, 537 singers or rappers, 2,349 athletes, and 58 comedians, totaling 3,854 stars.

For anyone who needs convincing on the talent produced by the Garden State, here’s a sample of what we have to offer...

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)

