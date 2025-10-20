People like to get up in arms every autumn about how too many things are pumpkin flavored. I, however, welcome it each year.

A dessert that I can throw some cinnamon on and enjoy while I watch a horror movie, dressed in an oversized hoodie? That’s an ideal fall evening for me.

Think you can guess what New Jersey’s most popular pumpkin treat is, according to a recent study?

New Jersey’s fall favorites revealed

Researchers at QR code Generator looked at Google search data to find what pumpkin products or recipes New Jeresyans are craving the most.

Here’s what we searched for the most:

5️⃣ Pumpkin soup

Ladies and gentlemen, we are officially in soup season. With the chilly weather setting in, New Jerseyans like to warm up with a bowl of pumpkin soup as they watch the leaves fall.

There was an average of 2,081 searches per month in the Garden State.

4️⃣ Pumpkin cheesecake

With an average of 2,201 searches each month, pumpkin cheesecake takes the number four slot.

Personally, I’m a sucker for the spiced graham cracker base. The slight crunch balances out the cream cheese and pumpkin filling.

3️⃣ Pumpkin muffins

Coming in at number three is pumpkin muffins with a monthly average of 2,735 searches in New Jersey.

What’s great about them is the versatility. Slightly warmed up in the morning? A perfect fall breakfast.

Room temperature with some icing spread on there? A dessert to enjoy by the fire pit. *Chef’s kiss*

2️⃣ Pumpkin bread

Our second favorite pumpkin product is pumpkin bread. Some like to make their bread fancy by baking it with walnut, raisins, or chocolate chips. I say leave it alone, it’s delicious as is.

Pumpkin bread averaged 5,271 searches each month.

New Jersey’s favorite pumpkin treat is…

1️⃣ Pumpkin pie

A Thanksgiving classic in many homes. I love a slice of Pumpkin pie after having my obligatory turkey and stuffing.

Scooping on a little dollop of whipped cream is preferred.

Blowing all of the others out of the water, this dessert had an average of 10,520 monthly searches.

Whatever your pumpkin preference may be, I hope you enjoy it this autumn!

