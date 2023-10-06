Great pumpkin picking patches in NJ

🎃 There are so many pumpkin patches in New Jersey

Pumpkin picking in New Jersey can be a wonderful family activity in October. It’s not just about picking the perfect pumpkin for carving, but it’s an all-day adventure.

Many farms across the state offer a slew of other things to do like corn mazes, hay rides, sunflower picking, and more.

In almost every New Jersey county, there is a pumpkin patch for you to visit this fall. Let’s highlight one from each county.

Atlantic County

R&J Farm

723 West Herschel, Galloway

Open every day Mon-Fri from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sat. and Sun. from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy pumpkin picking, hay rides, a corn maze, and a jumping pad.

Bergen County

Demarest Farms

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon – Fri., and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

244 Werimus Rd, Hillsdale

General admission is $8 pp and includes free parking, entrance to the pumpkin patch, petting zoo, playground, and hayrides available. Don’t forget to visit the farm market.

Burlington County

Johnson’s Corner Farm

133 Church Rd, Medford

Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pumpkin picking, sunflower picking, hay rides, corn maze and so much more await you at Johnson’s Corner Farm. Be sure to check out their Harvest Festival happening now on weekdays and weekends. Enjoy live music, gem mining, food tents, and more.

Camden County

Springdale Farms

1638 South, Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill

Open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Take a hayride to pick out your perfect pumpkin. There are lots of photo ops to snap pictures of the kids with scarecrows and blow-up pumpkins.

Cape May County

Rea’s Farm

400 Stevens Street, West Cape May

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Take a fun hayride out to the pumpkin patch to pick out your family pumpkins. The price of $5.50 covers your hayride and whatever pumpkin you choose.

Don’t forget to check out Rea’s Hot Rods and Hayrides on Oct. 21 and 22. Sample Gaylord Pumpkin beer made with Rea’s pumpkins presented by Behr Brewing, along with cars, trucks, vendors, hayrides, and a corn maze to benefit 4-H livestock. Free admission and parking.

Cumberland County

Hedge Field Farms

609 Garton Road, Bridgeton

Open Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a flashlight maze and movie night on Fridays through Oct. 27. Fall Fest is every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 29.

Find your way through the corn maze using a scavenger hunt map.

Enjoy the pumpkin patch, the corn pit, sunflowers, wagon rides, face painting, a petting zoo, and so much more.

Essex County

Fairfield Farms

177 Big Piece Rd, Fairfield

Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Besides pumpkin picking, Fairfield Farms offers a variety of Jersey-fresh produce, a supply of fall decorative items, and tons of family-friendly activities like the new spooky trail, hayrides, a corn maze, Big Bale Mountain, a rope maze, the rolling tube ride, a pumpkin slingshot (hit the target and win a pumpkin), plus you can meet the goat family.

There’s also a wide selection of snacks like Jersey fresh apples, hot mulled cider, and more.

Gloucester County

Hill Creek Farms

1631 NJ-45, Mullica Hill

Open Friday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

From hayrides and playgrounds, to live music and gorgeous views, you’ll have a great day at Hill Creek Farms. Enjoy barrel train rides, hay rides, duck races, gem mining, and more. There are plenty of U-pick opportunities with 14,000 apple trees on the farm and a pumpkin patch. End the day with a glass of wine and gourmet bites at the Auburn Road Wine Garden.

Hunterdon County

Phillips Farm

91 Crab Apple Hill Road, Milford

Open 7 days from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy tractor-pulled wagon rides at the main farm on weekends. The wagon stops at all of the apple, fruit, and pumpkin picking areas.

Phillips Farm has its own app for Pick-Your-Own to help guide you around the farm. Scan and download the QR code when you arrive, and the color-coded map will help you navigate to the best-picking areas of the day.

Mercer County

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd, Princeton

Open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pick from over 15 varieties of pumpkins. Visit the barnyard animals, adventure story barn, hay bale, corn mazes, pony rides, pedal tractors, and children’s play area. Explore hands-on fun in the discovery barn, and the discovery barn.

There’s also a pumpkin station set up on the weekends so kids can decorate their own pumpkins.

Middlesex County

Giamarese Farm

155 Fresh Ponds Rd, East Brunswick

Open 6 days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Closed on Monday.

Enjoy fall harvest weekends through October. Admission is $5 per person. $10 hayrides per person include a farm tour and an 8-acre corn maze. Hayride takes about an hour to an hour and a half.

Enjoy pony rides and a petting zoo. Pick your own apples and tomatoes. Buy a bag and fill it. The bigger the bag, the lower the price per pound. Plus, pick your own pumpkins.

Monmouth County

Happy Day Farm

106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan

Open every day except Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $21 per person (cash only) which includes pumpkin picking, a minion-themed corn maze, tractor rides, sunflowers, zinnias, and Pumpkinville (pumpkin houses, installations, and photo ops). There is no admission fee to just pumpkin pick. Just pay for what you pick.

Fall Festival Days include all the weekday attractions and so much more like an animal zoo, corn box, doll-themed corn maze, corn tunnel, fun slide, horse swings, pedal carts, pig races, tetherball, tire mountain, and a pirate ship. Over 35 activities are included with the $27 admission.

There are so many pumpkin farms in Monmouth County. Be sure to check out these fun favorites, too.

Maple Leaf Farms

525 US-9, Manalapan

Red Wagon Farm

437 NJ-33, Manalapan

A Casola Farms

178 NJ-34, Holmdel

Wemrock Orchards

100 Wemrock Rd, Freehold

Battleview Orchards

91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold

Bullock Farms

83 Emleys Hl Rd, Cream Ridge

Stone Tavern Orchards

73 Rues Rd, Cream Ridge

Morris County

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester

Open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Choose from orange or white pumpkins, munchkins, gourds, and assorted winter squash, and decorate your space for fall.

Your admission ticket allows you access to all the pick-your-own fields, a scenic hay wagon ride around the farm, the corn maze, the sunflower trail, the giant hay pyramid, and more.

Ocean County

Argos Farm

1250 Lacey Rd, Forked River

Open Thurs and Fri from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Come out to Argos Farm and pick the perfect pumpkin. Find your way through the corn maze, and let the kids enjoy a mountain of activities like the pumpkin bounce pad, double hay slide, bee zip line, cow train, pony rides, pig races, and more. Take a break and grab a delicious treat from the concessions. Argos Farm is famous for its apple cider donuts.

Passaic County

Farms View

945 Black Oak Ridge Rd, Wayne

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Take a hayride out to the pumpkin patch to pick your own pumpkins. Farms View even has Big Mac pumpkins for sale. They can weigh up to 200 pounds. Choose from a variety of painted pumpkins, Indian corn, corn stalks, gourds, Jack-b-little pumpkins, mums, hay bales, ornamental cabbage, and kale, too.

Salem County

Coombs Barnyard

20 NJ-77, Elmer

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pumpkins are available for sale. Small pumpkins are $3. Medium pumpkins are $5 and large pumpkins are $7.

Weekend events include the flashlight corn maze, the barnyard bash, the tractor parade, and more.

Somerset County

Snyder’s Farm

586 S Middlebush Rd Suite A, Somerset

Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Snyder Farm’s fall festival is in full swing. Pick the perfect pumpkin in the pumpkin patch. Enjoy apple cider donuts, jarred goods, local honey, and apple cider.

The Fall Festival includes a corn maze, a hay ride to and from the festival, pony hops, a big slide, a hay bale maze, a rubber duck race, a hamster wheel, corn hole, corn cribs, basketball toss, football toss, and so much more.

There is also a U-Pick Sunflower trail for an additional cost.

Sussex County

Heaven Hill Farm

451 NJ-94, Vernon Township

Open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s the Great Pumpkin Festival at Heaven Hill Farm.

Admission price includes 35-plus family fun outdoor activities including hayrides to the pumpkin patch where you can pick your perfect pumpkin, the alien invasion-themed corn maze, farm animals, pig races, the canine dog show, pedal cars, a giant slingshot, a giant straw pyramid, the boo barn, and new this year, the baseball speed throw.

For an additional fee, there are carnival rides, an apple cannon, gem mining, a paintball range, wine tasting for adults, food vendors, kettle corn, apple cider donuts, and more.

Warren County

Donaldson Farms

358 Allen Rd, Hackettstown

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

At Donaldson Farms, you can take a pumpkin-picking hayride to not only the pumpkin patch but to the apple orchards, as well. On weekdays, walk to the pumpkin patch with a wheelbarrow, and hayrides are available on weekends. During fall harvest weekends through the end of October, have fun in the corn maze, enjoy pony visits, and fresh food like apple cider, apple cider donuts, freshly baked pies, and more.

Enjoy all that New Jersey has to offer this fall.

