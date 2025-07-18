A dozen radio and television stations serving residents of New Jersey are set to lose nearly $23 million from their annual budgets if the Trump administration gets its way.

The Senate this week passed a bill at the president's request to strip $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The measure heads to the GOP-controlled House for approval.

The nonprofit corporation is the mechanism by which public dollars support the programs on PBS and NPR stations, which the Trump administration and Republicans have accused of being biased against them. Critics of the funding also say taxpayers should not fund broadcast programs or stations.

The grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting are not the only sources of funding for these stations, which receive grants from corporate sponsors and charitable foundations, known as underwriters. Significant funding also comes, as the PBS slogan has long reminded, from donations from "viewers like you."

Still, the cuts are expected to severely impact stations in rural America, which rely more on the grants.

What is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting?

The CPB was created by federal law in 1967.

It does not produce any programs and it doesn't own any stations. Likewise, the Public Broadcasting Service and National Public Radio also do not own any stations and are independent of each other.

The CPB funnels 70% of its funding to more than 1,500 locally owned public radio and television stations and less than 5% of funding is spent on its own operations.

Stations available to New Jersey residents

New Jersey has several state-based non-commercial stations as well as stations that simulcast programming from New York and Philadelphia-based stations. The WNET Group, which owns Thirteen and WLIW Channel 21, also operates the NJ PBS stations.

These are the grants they received this year.

📺 Philadelphia TV stations

WHYY — $2,979,410

📻 Philadelphia radio stations

WHYY — $576,938

WHYY-FM 90.9 Philadelphia

WNJM-FM 89.9 Manahawkin, NJ

WNJN-FM 89.7 Atlantic City, NJ

WNJZ-FM 90.3 Cape May Courthouse, NJ

WRTI 90.1 FM — $301,776

WXPN 88.5 FM (University of Pennsylvania) — $524,915

📺 New York television stations

WNET Thirteen — $11,644,896

WNYE (New York municipal station) — $1,916,886

📻 New York radio stations

WNYC 93.9 FM and AM 820 — $2,655,257

WNJP 88.5 FM Sussex

WNJY 89.3 FM Netcong

WNJT 88.1 FM Trenton

WNJO 90.3 FM Toms River

📺 New Jersey television stations

New Jersey Network (NJ PBS) — $1,691,634

WNJN Channel 50 Montclair

WNJS Channel 23 Camden

WNJB Channel 58 New Brunswick

WNJT Channel 52 Trenton

📻 New Jersey radio stations

WFMU 91.1 FM Jersey City— $158,697

WBJB 90.5 FM Lincroft — $91,493

WBGO 88.3 FM Newark — $215,212

WWFM 89.1 FM West Windsor — $119,988

Montclair State University — $5,000