Opinion: Don’t Punish Honest New Jersey Pet Stores for Problems They Didn’t Create

A well-intentioned bill misses the real target

New Jersey lawmakers say they’re trying to protect families from the heartbreak of buying sick pets from horrific puppy mills. That goal is absolutely worth pursuing. But the bill approved Thursday by the Senate Economic Growth Committee — a near party-line 3-2 vote — aims its biggest penalties not at the bad breeders causing the suffering, but at the small, family-owned pet stores that have followed the rules for years. If this legislation becomes law, it could shutter most of the state’s remaining 20 pet stores that still sell cats, dogs, or rabbits, while doing little to rein in the real bad actors.

The narrative about “all pet stores” isn’t the full story

Supporters argue that New Jersey stores rely on massive, irresponsible Midwest breeders. But the state’s own recent enforcement notice tells a more nuanced story: only one store was cited for using an unlicensed breeder. The rest were fined for paperwork violations — missing birth dates, incomplete posting of breeder inspection reports, or unlisted consumer rights. Important? Sure. Evidence of rampant cruelty? Not at all.

A state senate panel has advanced legislation that would prohibit pet shops from selling dogs, cats and rabbits in New Jersey. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration)

Store owners insist their breeders are legitimate and inspected, and some say activists making sweeping claims have never visited those facilities. These are not giant corporations. They’re local businesses where owners know their customers by name — and where losing the ability to sell animals is essentially a death sentence.

Cracking down on pet stores won’t stop puppy mills

Here’s the uncomfortable truth: outlawing pet store sales won’t magically erase bad breeders. Other states tried this already. California lost 26 of its 28 pet stores after its ban. New York saw two dozen closures. Meanwhile, the flow of animals continued — just through less regulated channels.

As one New Jersey owner noted during the hearing, rescues often import dogs from other states with far less oversight, rehoming pets in parking lots and on highway ramps. These groups perform valuable work, but they aren’t subject to the same routine inspections as licensed stores. If the goal is accountability, we should demand it consistently.

Legislation that would prohibit pet shops from selling dogs, cats and rabbits in New Jersey will do nothing to regulate unscrupulous puppy mills. (Canva/Townsquare Media illustration)

The fix is simple: regulate the breeders, not the storefronts

Even lawmakers who voted for the bill admit the real issue is puppy mills. So why not go after them directly — with tougher inspections, stronger licensing requirements, and real enforcement? Honest pet stores shouldn’t become collateral damage in a fight they didn’t start.

If New Jersey truly wants to protect animals and consumers, it should crack down on the bad breeders who cause the problems — not the small businesses trying to play by the rules.

