NJ is in for a ‘perfect storm’ of pests this summer
This might not be the news you want to read, but it’s what experts are warning about: New Jersey is likely in for a particularly pest-filled summer.
*Takes a deep breath*
We have our 2024-2025 winter weather to thank for this, according to Smith’s Pest Management.
Winter marked by above-average rainfall, pest experts are warning that New Jersey could be in for a very active summer season from unwanted pests.
The extended moisture hasn’t just saturated the ground; it’s quietly created the perfect environment for a variety of pests to thrive in the months ahead.
Great.
The heavy rainfall stimulates pest activity by softening wood and boosting plant growth.
SEE ALSO: 13 ways summers in NJ were different for Gen X and millennial kids
Pests to watch out for in New Jersey
Subterranean Termites
High soil moisture allows termites to move more freely and more deeply into foundations.
Earwigs & Moisture Ants
These pests love damp mulch beds, crawlspaces, and shaded porches.
Mosquitoes
Puddles from snowmelt and spring rains provide ample breeding grounds.
Carpenter Ants
Like termites, they’re attracted to water-damaged wood and can cause costly structural issues if not caught early.
Spiders
As insect populations rise, so do the predators that feed on them. Chances are if you’re seeing more spiders, it’s likely a sign that other bugs are around as well.
Don’t let the pests ruin your summer, take the steps to keep them out of your home.
Tips for homeowners
To steer clear of these critters, be sure to inspect your drainage systems, check your basements or crawlspaces, and secure your windows and doors.
LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale
LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.