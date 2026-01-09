💔 A child has died from the flu in North Jersey

📈 It's the first confirmed pediatric flu death in the Garden State this season

💉 Health officials urge flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccinations as hospitals see strain

TRENTON — New Jersey has its first confirmed pediatric flu death of the 2025-26 season, the state health department announced Friday.

Health officials say the child, from North Jersey, was under 5 years old and had no underlying medical conditions.

“This flu season is already shaping up to be a very serious one, with more cases than previous years and, tragically, one child’s death this week. We extend our deepest condolences to the child’s family,” Acting Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said.

New Jersey flu cases surge during 2025–26 season

According to the latest statistics from the state Health Department, between Dec. 28, 2025, and Jan. 3, 2026, 9,288 new influenza cases were reported in the Garden State.

Between Dec. 21 and 27, information from the NJ Health Department shows there were over 12,000 diagnosed flu cases, more than double the number from that same time frame in 2024.

While the number of cases dropped a week later, health officials say the real number is likely much higher because many cases are not recorded.

NJ has reported the first pediatric flu-related death this season, the NJ Health Department confirmed (Canva) NJ has reported the first pediatric flu-related death this season, the NJ Health Department confirmed (Canva) loading...

Hospitalizations and flu deaths climb across the Garden State

Flu cases started to surge in late November, with the biggest increase between Dec. 13 and 20. More than 600 people in New Jersey had to be hospitalized.

The number of flu deaths is also alarming. For the week ending Jan. 3, there were 25 flu-related deaths, according to state health department stats.

Since the fall, there have been 58 flu-related deaths in the state. Most of those cases were people 65 and older.

The number of people sick with the flu and the number of those who are sick enough to visit doctors, emergency departments, and be admitted to a hospital, all remain very elevated, health officials said.

Health officials urge vaccination amid severe flu season

The New Jersey Health Department is reminding residents that vaccination against the flu and other viruses like COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most effective tool for preventing severe respiratory illnesses.

State health officials and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend flu vaccines for everyone ages six months and older. Certain people are at greater risk for serious complications from the flu, including children younger than five years old, but especially children younger than age 2, people 65 years and older, those who are pregnant or have given birth in the last two weeks, and people who have medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease, and diabetes.

While most people recover from the flu at home with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications, those with severe symptoms should seek emergency care right away.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom