New Jersey only ranks third in pizzerias per capita

With all the mom-and-pop pizza joints in New Jersey, you would think we have more of them than anybody, but if a site called Estately is correct, we have only the third most pizzerias per capita in the U.S.

You won’t believe which state is first, either: West Virginia. Who associates West Virginia with pizza? According to this study, though, the Mountaineer State has 1 pizzeria for every 1,210 people, ranking it #1. It also Googles “pepperoni” more than any other state.

We are spoiled having delicious pizza on virtually every street corner.

At number 2 is our neighbor to the south, Delaware. Again, who knew?

Our great Garden State is third and Estately says:

They should stop calling it New York-style pizza and start calling it New Jersey-style pizza because they’re the ones who are eating all those pies. Same goes for any “New York” pro sports team that play in New Jersey.

We are spoiled having delicious pizza on virtually every street corner; can you imagine living in the South, which is pretty much a pizza desert, apparently; five of the bottom eight are in the Deep South. Coming in dead last, however, is Hawaii, even though it has its own pizza named for the state. Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi are all in the bottom eight.

Some other interesting facts: Colorado and Washington (state) Google “pizza delivery” more than anyone else. Hmmm, what else do those two states have in common?

Rhode Island Googles “pizza” more than any other state, while Wisconsin Googles “frozen pizza” the most frequently. Those poor people.

Now go out and celebrate with a good old-fashioned mom and pop Jersey pizza!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

