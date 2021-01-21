New Jersey nun plans to keep tweeting prayers to the President

A New Jersey nun who started tweeting prayers to President Trump told NorthJersey.com she has no plans on stopping now that we have a new president.

Sister Susan Francois of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace in Englewood Cliffs started the practice of tweeting a daily prayer to @POTUS as a way of seeking spiritual calm, telling the New York Times “it was purely for myself. I didn’t expect it to make a big splash. But that fact that it was public and that I committed to it every day means I have to do it, even if I don’t want to. It’s been the hardest spiritual practice I’ve ever committed to.”

She says that President Trump never replied to one of her daily tweets, nor did anyone from the Administration, but that didn’t stop her from praying, telling NorthJersey.com, “I do not believe that prayer is a transaction. I don't believe that because I pray for something, it will happen. I approach prayer as transformative." Since she began, she’s sent over 1,400 tweets to the @POTUS account (she says she sent them to that one instead of his personal account since the official account is archived) and she plans to continue even though there will now be a new recipient: "I believe it's part of our responsibility if we are people of faith, and also residents and citizens, to pray for our country, so I will continue to do it.”

She has gotten national attention for the practice and now has close to 4,000 followers on Twitter; if you’d like to be one, check out her page here.

