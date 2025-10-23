We aren’t necessarily known for our subtlety in New Jersey. Being loud is kind of our thing.

Whether it’s honking at people doing the Jersey slide in traffic, the sound of a train pulling into the station, or the planes flying overhead, you’re bound to hear a lot of noise in the Garden State.

While born and raised New Jerseyans know that, a new study confirmed it.

Loud Photo by Maayan Nemanov on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey is named the noisiest state in the U.S.

Research conducted by The Leaders Institute determined the loudest states in the country, looking at metrics like "flight activity, commuter density, nightlife, and construction permits."

The noisiest states in America, according to the study, were:

New Jersey

Delaware

Maryland

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Florida

Illinois

Colorado

Nevada

Rhode Island

Cover Ears Photo by @chairulfajar_ on Unsplash loading...

Quiet down, New Jersey!

How did we achieve such an accomplishment?

With over 14,500 flight operations, an average 1,100 people per square mile, and a staggering 50,000 commuters per square mile, the Garden State practically hums 24/7," The Leaders Institute says.

Sure, New York City may be “the city that never sleeps,” but we’re certainly the state that doesn’t rest.

Quiet Photo by Kristina Flour on Unsplash loading...

Why is New Jersey so loud?

Its location between New York City and Philadelphia creates a constant flow of traffic and air noise, while long commute times (averaging 33 minutes) ensure little respite.

Add in dense housing and frequent public transit vehicles, and quiet moments are a rare luxury here.

Grab those earplugs, New Jersey, you’re going to need them. Don't fugheddaboutem.

Oh, by the way, the quietest state in the country?

Shocking no one: Alaska.

