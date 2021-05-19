New Jersey needs to look past party affiliation (Opinion)

How often do you hear about one party rule in NJ and the fact that if the other party were in charge, things would be better? There is no doubt that one party rule is corrupting and corrosive when it comes to taxes, small business and education. That said, simply voting party line has failed in New Jersey.

We thought electing a GOP governor would put the NJEA in check and lower taxes and debt. The opposite happened. Debt has skyrocketed, taxes have never been higher and the powerful NJEA is making decisions for your kids that suit the interests of the union leadership, not the students and teachers. So here we are. We may be successful firing Murphy in November, but then will the new guy be just as bad? How can you keep any governor in check with such a weak legislature?

In PA and other states across the country, the counties and legislature brought the executives to court in order to limit the emergency powers used in response to coronavirus. In NJ? Nothing. One reason is that we have elected a legislature of largely professional politicians and lawyers who benefit from big government. They benefit from a government that exercises control and keeps taxes high. Then they expect you to support them just because of the party they represent.

For me, it's time to move away from that idea and look past the party and pick candidates who actually speak for working and middle class people. Leaders who are not afraid to push back on party leadership in order to truly represent the interests of the voters who put them in office. One of those leaders is my friend Jamel Holley. Jamel is a member of the NJ Assembly and is currently running against the democratic insider machine for the state senate. We may not agree on every issue, but Jamel has the courage and the strength to stand up to the bosses and fight.

The biggest issue right now is Jamel's support for your medical freedom. I can't think of many issues more important than your right to push back on big pharma and decide for yourself if you want to take the risk associated with experimental shots. Jamel was one of the leading voices in the Democratic caucus in 2019 fighting against the elimination of the religious exemption to vaccines. We won that battle in a big way, thanks to the courage of a man willing to stand up to his own party. We need more Jamel Holley's in Trenton.

