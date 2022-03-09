New Jersey native is taking part in Naval exercises in the Arctic Ocean

This sounds like a really cool job! A Montgomery, New Jersey, native is serving with Strike Group Oceanography Team supporting Ice Exercise (ICEX) 2022 in the Arctic Ocean. Talk about getting to see the world.

ICEX 2022 is a three-week exercise designed to research, test and evaluate operational capabilities in the Arctic region.

Petty Officer 1st Class Wesley Tien joined the Navy seven years ago for the opportunities the military provides.

"I joined the Navy to meet people and learn things that I would never encounter back home," said Tien.

Tien is a 2003 Montgomery High School graduate and a 2008 Rutgers grad; he says that where he grew up has helped him in the Navy, "Growing up in my hometown I went to several schools and worked a few different jobs where I learned the importance of working with different people," said Tien. "The ability to relate and get along with others has helped me tremendously while in the Navy."

Tien serves as an aerographer’s mate.

"My favorite part about being an aerographer's mate is going out to sea and experiencing weather up close," said Tien.

During the exercise, personnel will conduct research and operations in the Arctic Region. A temporary ice camp named Ice Camp Queenfish is being established which consists of shelters, a command center, and infrastructure to safely house and support more than 60 personnel at any one time.

Tien takes great satisfaction in his military service. "My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is working with my junior sailors and watching them grow in experience and gaining skills to help others," said Tien.

