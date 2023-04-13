New Jersey native gets drafted #2 overall in WNBA draft

New Jersey just had another sports accomplishment when Diamond Miller was drafted #2 overall in the WNBA draft this week.

Miller, 22, is a native of Somerset, New Jersey, and went to Franklin High School. She furthered her playing career at the University of Maryland where she was a standout player.

She was a 2nd Team All-American in 2023, All Big Ten Second Team in 2022, five time Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll, and Academic All Big Ten in 2021, just to name a few of her MANY accomplishments.

None bigger, however, than being drafted #2 overall by the Minnesota Lynx. She will join a Lynx team that's coming off a disappointing 2022 in which they went 14-22. But only two seasons removed from when they went 22-10, before being eliminated by the Chicago Sky in the second round of the playoffs.

Miller will certainly be in good hands for her rookie season, as she's set to have Cheryl Reeve be her coach. Reeve herself is a New Jersey native, born in Gloucester County and attended Washington Township High School in Sewell, New Jersey.

Reeve boasts accolades of her own being a 3-time WNBA Coach of the Year, 4-time WNBA champion (2 more as an assistant coach) and she was the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year in 2019.

All of that's to say, she is in good hands.

Miller comes from a basketball family. Her father Lance played at Villanova and then professionally overseas. Her sister Adreana played at Ohio State and La Salle. And her sister Laniya played college basketball at Wagner.

Clearly, basketball is in their DNA!

New Jersey already has one of the best baseball players to ever live (Mike Trout) and based off the resume Diamond Miller has, we might also have the next WNBA great.

Good luck Diamond, all of us in Jersey will be pulling for you!

