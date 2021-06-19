New Jersey mysterious house subject to Netflix thriller

Imagine finding the perfect home for your family and then receiving threatening letters implying harm to your children and family if you move in. Such was the case for the Broaddus family back in 2014.

The letters were from "The Watcher". "The Watcher" explains that the 100 year old Westfield house has been in "The Watcher" family for years and asks the family if they know what lies beneath the walls of their newly purchased home. It got really creepy with the number of letters and implied threat to the family if they move in.

" The Watcher" knew how many children the Broaddus family had, along with other family intimate details. Understandably, the Broaddus family never moved into the house that they purchased for 1.3 million dollars.

Turns out the previous owners of the house also received letters from "The Watcher'' and never disclosed said information to the Broaddus family. As a result the Broaddus family sued the previous owners.

The Broaddus family sold the home, without moving in, and suffered a 400,000 dollar loss.

There is greater detail which makes this story so intriguing . While the mystery became national news, the fight for the right between networks to tell the story was fierce.

Netflix won the bid for the story. They have tapped New Jersey native, and Emmy award winner, Bobby Cannavale and Oscar nominated actress, Naomi Watts as the objects of the harassment from "The Watcher" .

Details of the production and air date have not been released as of now. This will be a great story to see. Some say this is New Jersey's greatest mystery.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.