12 NJ companies named among best midsize businesses in U.S.
Time magazine honored America’s Best Midsize Companies for 2025 and 12 of them that made the list were in New Jersey.
Now you might wonder how big or small a "midsize" company is. Time ranked companies with revenue between $100 million and $10 billion. They used data from Statista.
The companies were evaluated based on worker satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency, using 2023 and 2024 numbers.
Why midsize companies? Doug Farren, the managing director of the National Center for the Middle Market at The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business, says it’s these businesses that make up the very backbone of many communities.
SEE ALSO: New Jersey's AI data centers face new water usage bill
“The average age of a mid-sized company in the U.S. is about 34 years,” says Farren. “They're really at a sweet spot where they have enough years of experience, sustained success, to be able to expand into new markets, introduce new products and services. A lot of them are thinking about ways that they can innovate and grow.”
Here are the 12 New Jersey businesses that were honored on Time’s list and where they placed among the best 500 midsize companies.
No. 116: Burlington Stores Inc., Burlington
No. 126: Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Ewing
No. 128: Verisk, Jersey City
No. 153: American Water, Camden
No. 415: New Jersey Resources, Wall
No. 171: Zoetis, Parsippany
No. 269: Balchem Corp., Montvale
No. 314: The Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC), Jersey City
No. 321: J&J Snack Foods, Mount Laurel
No. 361: Selective Insurance, Branchville
No. 410: Commvault, Tinton Falls
No. 441: K. Hovnanian Homes, Matawan
