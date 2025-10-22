What’s a Jersey girl looking for? Pretty much what any other woman is looking for, except maybe someone to pump her gas.

The most attractive hobbies a man can have

A study done by datepsychology.com revealed which hobbies women find to be the biggest turn-on. No, giving you back rubs and buying you things and looking like Brad Pitt are not hobbies, sorry, ladies. We’re talking about actual hobbies that are things they get enjoyment from for themselves.

Is it going to the gym? While it’s great to stay healthy, and that could have a plus side for the woman too, that’s not even in the top 10.

Hunting? The whole rugged outdoorsmen thing? Flannel shirt and all? Nope. Not one bit.

Believe it or not, it’s reading.

Not only is reading the number one most attractive hobby a man can have, a whopping 98.2% of women said it was. Guys, if she’s in the room with you right now make sure you tell her you’re reading and not playing a video game.

Foreign languages came in at number two for the most attractive male hobby in a woman’s eyes. Then playing a musical instrument, cooking, woodworking, painting, writing, gardening, swimming, and photography.

If you read the rest of the report, you’ll see a section where men guessed which hobbies women would find most attractive and how very wrong we got it.

Because, you know, we're men. That's what we do.