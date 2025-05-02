Welcome to May. It’s the month we honor our moms and when the unofficial kickoff to summer begins. It’s the month of Tauruses and Geminis, so if you have fun with astrology,

And if you have a birthday this month, happy birthday to you! Another trip around the sun is always a good thing, and I hope you celebrate yourself a little. Did you ever look up what famous people share your birthday?

I was born on June 19. Some of my fellow Geminis born that day are Paula Abdul, Lou Gehrig, Salman Rushdie, and the guy who did “Thrift Shop” in 2012, Macklemore. I guess I can feel good that I’m younger than all but one of them? Obviously, Gehrig died tragically at age 37. But I digress.

Here are a few famous people who come from New Jersey who are all celebrating a birthday this month. See if you share yours with them.

Frankie Valli Matt Sayles/Invision/AP loading...

Frankie Valli

The Four Seasons living legend turns 91 on Saturday, May 3. This Taurean scored 29 Top 40 hits with The Four Seasons and 9 on his own.

97th Academy Awards - Arrivals Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP loading...

Rachel Zegler

Born in Hackensack, the actress gained huge notoriety as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” She shares her birthday with Frankie Valli, May 3.

Nelson ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Ricky Nelson

The 1950s teen heartthrob was a singer and actor and was born on May 8.

City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval Andy Kropa/Invision/AP loading...

Jason Biggs

The “Saving Silverman” and “American Pie” actor turns 47 on May 12. He was born in Pompton Plains and grew up in Hasbrouck Heights. Will he have a birthday pie instead of cake? I kind of don’t want that answer.

Marvin Hagler Boxer ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Marvelous Marvin Hagler

Remember the boxer? He had a 15-year career in boxing and was the undisputed middleweight champion from 1980 to 1987. He died a few years ago, but was born in Newark on May 23.

Lauryn Hill Grant Pollard/Invision/AP loading...

Lauryn Hill

The singer was born in East Orange, 1975 on May 26.

