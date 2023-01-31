New Jersey may be one of the luckiest states to play the lottery in

How lucky is the state of New Jersey?

I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food.

However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery.

Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash loading...

Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a couple of tickets.

You can't win if you don't play right?

Even getting a scratch-off from time to time is a lot of fun.

But, if you live in the Garden State, what are the odds you'll hit the jackpot? Are we lucky enough to be considered a 'good state' to play the numbers in?

What States Participate In The Mega Millions

I had no idea that not all 50 states participated in the Mega Millions drawings.

There are 5 that don't.

According to Fool, Hawaii, Alaska, Alabama, Utah, and Nevada don't.

Photo by Joey Csunyo on Unsplash Photo by Joey Csunyo on Unsplash loading...

I wonder if Nevada not participating has anything to do with Las Vegas?

Recently, The Luckiest States In The Country To Play The Lottery In Were Released

Since the lottery got its start back in 2002, there have been 207 winning jackpots split over 233 winning tickets.

That means sometimes, tickets had multiple winners.

There are, according to The Asbury Park Press, seventeen states that have never had a jackpot winner!

But, if you're looking to live in a state that has the highest amount of winning lottery tickets drawn, then living in New Jersey is a good idea.

Photo by Alejandro Garay on Unsplash Photo by Alejandro Garay on Unsplash loading...

The Press reported that the state with the highest amount of lottery winners is New York, with 42 winners drawn since 2002.

We in New Jersey are in third place with a total of 25 mega million winners since 2002.

All things considered, that makes New Jersey a pretty lucky place to play the lottery!

