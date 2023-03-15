New Jersey man the latest to plead guilty on charges from massive drug sting

🚔 The latest of 24 suspects arrested in "Operation Checkmate" has pleaded guilty

🚔 21 charged in the drug sting live in Ocean and Monmouth counties

🚔 Several have pleaded guilty to their roles in the drug operation

A Monmouth County man is the latest of 24 suspects to plead guilty on charges stemming from a massive drug investigation at the Jersey Shore calledOperation Checkmate.

During the investigation in 2021, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that detectives executed search warrants at the home of 55-year old Mark Capichana from Hazlet but now living in Keyport, and then at his place of business.

Investigators said that they found approximately 1,455 grams of cocaine as well as $166,000 in cash in October 2021.

(Photo: NJ DMV) (Photo: NJ DMV/Vin Ebenau Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Capichana was arrested on charges related to the findings.

This week, he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess cocaine in an amount greater than 5 ounces with intent to distribute, as well as financial facilitation of criminal activity and is facing two seven-year sentences that'll run concurrently.

Details emerge from Operation Checkmate in New Jersey

Over the course of four months in 2021, several law enforcement agencies investigated the distribution of cocaine in Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties and in New York City.

Cocaine powder Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The findings were that more than three kilograms of cocaine were being brought into these counties on a weekly basis due to the cocaine networks.

24 Ocean and Monmouth residents arrested in drug sting

Ultimately, 24 people — including 21 who lived in Ocean and Monmouth counties — were arrested on charges related to the investigation in which detectives found more than 4 kilograms of cocaine, over 15 pounds of marijuana, in excess of $650,000 in cash, seven firearms (three handguns, three “ghost guns,” and one pistol grip shotgun), 10 vehicles, and additional illegal narcotics.

Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals

The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities The most heinous New Jersey murders that shook our communities