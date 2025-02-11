❗ NJ man rages on flight to Newark

❗ Prosecutors say he threatened the pilot, crew and passengers

❗ Accused of trying to break down the cockpit door

A New Jersey man is facing serious charges after launching into a violent and terrifying tirade on a flight from Miami to Newark Liberty International Airport on Feb. 9., according to federal prosecutors.

Acting United States Attorney Vikas Khanna says it was not long after the flight took off from Miami that the trouble started with 27-year-old Luis A. Vaquero.

The Passaic County resident almost immediately "began threatening and harassing various passengers, including making threats of physical violence toward a disabled minor and mocking a group of Jewish passengers."

When a crew member refused to serve Vaquero alcohol after the beverage service window closed, he raged at the woman, yelling "You better watch out, sh#t’s gonna happen to you.”

Prosecutors say he wasn't done causing a scene

When the flight landed in Newark, the crew announced they were awaiting the arrival of police.

That sent Vaquero into a fresh rage as he stormed to the front of the plane and began banging on the flight deck door.

Using a string of profanities, investigators say Vaquero physically threatened the captain and tried to break into the cockpit.

The captain eventually came out and Vaquero "continued to make threats to the captain while six inches from his face until law enforcement intervened."

Suspect is in a heap of trouble.

"The defendant is charged with threatening flight crew members and passengers while traveling to Newark," said Acting United States Attorney Vikas Khanna, in a statement, "We are committed to keeping the skies safe for flying and will prosecute those who criminally interfere with the professionals responsible for ensuring passenger safety.”

The Newark FBI office is assisting in this case.

Acting Special Agent in Charge Terence G. Reilly said there is no tolerance for bad behavior on an airplane. "The harrowing flight and other similar incidents onboard airplanes recently are creating tension and fear for fliers and crew members," Reilly said, "FBI Newark has a warning for those who think it may not be a big deal—they're breaking federal law, and they will be brought to justice."

The charge of interfering with flight crew members and attendants carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Vaquero was released from custody after appearing in Newark federal court on Monday.

The U.S. Attorney's office did not identify which airline was operating the flight from Miami to Newark.

