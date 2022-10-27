New Jersey Legislature is a bunch of clowns (Opinion)

The bill being put up for a vote today to the Assembly Law and Public Safety Committee is a joke.

It is an insult to victims of violent crime, citizens concerned about safety and every New Jersey resident who doesn't want to be at the mercy of violent criminals.

The bill that will be heard today and possibly move on to become law would not only nullify your right to bear arms but to protect yourself in just about any way possible if you are attacked.

George Frey, Getty Images George Frey, Getty Images loading...

This bill would go way beyond guns and any common sense.

N.J.S. 2C:39-1(r) defines “weapon” as “anything readily capable of lethal use or of inflicting serious bodily injury. . . . "

It doesn’t ACTUALLY have to be used lethally or to inflict serious injury – it only has to be CAPABLE of that to qualify as a “weapon.”

In its current form, this absurd bill would ban a lot more than guns and anything that would be considered to be used as a weapon.

In their zeal to smother your right to legally protect yourself with firearms the bill as written now can be interpreted this way. It…

Bans Hundreds of Common Tools Used Throughout Society

Bans Knives in Restaurants, Scalpels in Hospitals, Utility Knives Everywhere

Bans Axes, Hammers, Screwdrivers, Nail Guns, Heavy Tools

Bans Baseball Bats, Hockey Sticks, Golf Clubs

Bans Mops, Brooms, Bricks, Lumber

Bans Chainsaws, Free Weights, Tire Irons

Bans Pens & Pencils

Bans Anything That Can Be Misused to Inflict Serious Harm

You don't even have to be in favor of your Constitutionally protected right to carry a firearm to realize this is idiocy and disgraceful.

The hearing on the bill is today Thursday, October 27.

Your legislative representative is listed here.

Please let them know that you know this is lunacy and you are paying attention.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.