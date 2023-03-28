New Jersey items that would be great on fast food menus
Like it or not, we live in a fast-food nation. They even wrote a book about it! The fast food wars are hot and heavy in New Jersey with chains constantly looking to come up with ideas for sandwiches, sides, or desserts that would sell. You would think with all the great food here that they would use "jersey" as a resource.
Dunkin Donuts tried at one time with their pork roll egg and cheese sandwich on a croissant. Of course, a bagel would have been more "Jersey". Wawa capitalized on that but the "sizzli" they offer it on, for me is too small.
I asked my listeners and social following, if you were running a fast food establishment, what "Jersey" sandwiches, sides, and drinks would you add?
Of course, pork roll, egg and cheese with salt pepper and ketchup would be a no-brainer. Add a side of disco fries.
Frank Schear
Jersey Burger, pork roll egg and cheese on the burger. It's called a Trenton burger in some places.
Teddy Maturo
Fried local caught fish with garden/farm fresh Jersey tomato and arugula, on seeded Semolina Italian bread, with a side of Jersey corn, bell pepper and basil salsa, unsweetened iced tea.
Tim Aanensen
I’ve always thought making pork roll bits instead of bacon bits would be a hit on salads, haha
Mike Folk
Boardwalk Hot Dog with Chili & Cheese
Jason Vcr
Tomato Sandwich on white bread with mayo
Renée Brinn
Pork roll n cheese sliders
Gino Formaroli
Invent a sandwich, how's this.....Italian people's torpedo roll, with eggs, pork roll, grilled hot dogs, peppers and potatoes, and choice of cheese.....it's the Trenton Italian Hotdog/ Trenton Pork Roll egg and cheese hybrid
