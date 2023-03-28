Like it or not, we live in a fast-food nation. They even wrote a book about it! The fast food wars are hot and heavy in New Jersey with chains constantly looking to come up with ideas for sandwiches, sides, or desserts that would sell. You would think with all the great food here that they would use "jersey" as a resource.

Dunkin Donuts tried at one time with their pork roll egg and cheese sandwich on a croissant. Of course, a bagel would have been more "Jersey". Wawa capitalized on that but the "sizzli" they offer it on, for me is too small.

I asked my listeners and social following, if you were running a fast food establishment, what "Jersey" sandwiches, sides, and drinks would you add?

Of course, pork roll, egg and cheese with salt pepper and ketchup would be a no-brainer. Add a side of disco fries.

Frank Schear

Jersey Burger, pork roll egg and cheese on the burger. It's called a Trenton burger in some places.

Teddy Maturo

Fried local caught fish with garden/farm fresh Jersey tomato and arugula, on seeded Semolina Italian bread, with a side of Jersey corn, bell pepper and basil salsa, unsweetened iced tea.

Tim Aanensen

I’ve always thought making pork roll bits instead of bacon bits would be a hit on salads, haha

Mike Folk

Boardwalk Hot Dog with Chili & Cheese

Jason Vcr

Tomato Sandwich on white bread with mayo

Renée Brinn

Pork roll n cheese sliders

Gino Formaroli

Invent a sandwich, how's this.....Italian people's torpedo roll, with eggs, pork roll, grilled hot dogs, peppers and potatoes, and choice of cheese.....it's the Trenton Italian Hotdog/ Trenton Pork Roll egg and cheese hybrid

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

