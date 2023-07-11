New Jersey is well-represented on the women’s national soccer team

This year is a World Cup year for women's soccer which means a lot of attention will be focused on the defending champions, the US Women’s National Team (USWNT).

New Jersey is well represented on the team, with two Garden State natives and three women who play professionally in New Jersey on the roster.

First, there’s goalkeeper Casey Murphy, a native of Bridgewater. Casey starred at Rutgers (being named an All-American) before forgoing her final year of eligibility to turn pro.

In her first international competition (known as a “cap”), she recorded a shutout against Australia in Sydney. She went unbeaten in her first nine starts and has ten career shutouts.

Also hailing from New Jersey is defender Alana Cook; she’s from Far Hills. She got her call up to the USWNT in 2019. She had a breakout year for the USWNT in 2022, more than tripling her career caps and starts while playing in 15 matches, all starts, and played the full 90 minutes in 12 matches while leading the USA with 1,286 total minutes played.

She scored her first career goal, which proved to be the game-winner, on a long-distance strike on April 11, 2023 against the Republic of Ireland.

In addition to the two natives, three members of the USWNT play professionally in New Jersey for the NJ/NY Gotham FC, which plays in Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

The three are Lynn Williams, Kristie Mewis, and Kelley O’Hara.

The USWNT’s first game in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is July 21 against Vietnam in New Zealand.

