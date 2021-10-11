New Jersey is openly engaging in systemic racism (Opinion)

The term "systemic racism" has been tossed around a lot, especially in the last few years. Most of it is just hyperbolic, overheated rhetoric used by some to gain more power or political advantage.

No evidence seems to exist in the way the term is being used by many, other than affirmative action, where race is used for preferential treatment in education and employment.

Now the state of New Jersey is doubling down and promoting a more aggressive and blatant form of racism. At least one state agency has told its members not to participate as a speaker in any conference that is being given by only white males.

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority put out this statement in response to our newsroom. “Under most circumstances, NJEDA staff should not participate when the panel/speakers are wholly comprised of white males. If staff are asked to participate in such a panel, they should inform the requester of NJEDA’s policy and, if appropriate, may suggest additional, diverse speakers.”

Of course, that kind of directive would not be acceptable directed toward any other group. But the answer to racial prejudice or unfair treatment is not more of the same poison.

It's doubtful that if a panel happens to be composed of white males that other people from other groups were excluded for their race or gender. But this kind of policy supposes so, and therefore engages in racial animus and promotes division and resentment among people, who should have one purpose in mind: to get the job done well.

Racial and identity politics are poisonous and divisive and unfortunately being used excessively and incessantly in today's politics and government business.

Very few people want to call it out for what it is. It is the very definition of racism.

Most people shake their heads or whisper to someone they know they can trust that this is some kinda BS, but someone has to say it out loud. There, I did.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.