New Jersey is one of the most gambling-addicted states

A study by Wallethub.com says that New Jersey is the sixth most gambling-addicted state in the country.

They used two broad categories: “Gambling Friendliness” and “Gambling Problem and Treatment.” There are a total of 20 metrics across the categories, things like:

Commercial and Tribal Casinos per Capita

Gaming Machines per 1,000 residents

Gaming Revenues per Capita

Lottery Sales per Capita

The legality of Sports Betting

Legality of Horse Racing

For “Gambling problem and treatment”, they looked at things like:

Share of Adults with Gambling Disorders

Gambling Counselors per Capita

Gamblers Anonymous Meetings per Capita

Spending on Problem Gambling Services per Capita

Gambling Arrests per Capita

Statewide Self-Exclusion Statute

New Jersey is 9th in Gambling Friendliness and 12th in Problem and Treatment. Some of the places where New Jersey had high ranks include % of adults with a gambling problem, which is tied for third, and gambling-related arrests; New Jersey is fifth.

To no one’s surprise, Nevada is #1 and they top both the friendliness and problem lists individually.

Here are the top gambling-addicted states:

1. Nevada

2. South Dakota

3. Montana

4. Louisiana

5. Mississippi

6. New Jersey

7. Oklahoma

8. West Virginia

9. Pennsylvania

10. Oregon

The least gambling-addicted states are:

50. Utah

49. Vermont

48. Alaska

47. Hawaii

46. Maine

45. Wisconsin

44. Kansas

43. Nebraska

42. Florida

41. Connecticut

There are many resources available to help people who are struggling with gambling addiction.

The New Jersey Council on Problem Gambling offers a variety of resources, including a helpline, a website, and a support group directory. 1-800-GAMBLER or https://800gambler.org/