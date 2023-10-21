New Jersey is one of the most decorated U.S. states for Halloween

If you travel down any residential street in New Jersey, you are bound to see some awesome Halloween decorations this time of year. But what may be more surprising is just how many Halloween decorations you'll actually encounter.

It turns out New Jersey is way up on the list of the most decorated Halloween states in the entire nation. Finally, we're near the top of a list that we want to be near the top of the list on.

While the Garden State is not number one on the list, we are a lot closer than you might expect. We are actually the third most Halloween-decorated state in the entire nation, according to Lombardo Homes.

There are some other Halloween stats we should know. Our most popular Halloween decoration is the pumpkin, which differs from the national favorite, the skeleton.

For the record, Utah is #1 on the list, while Illinois is a close second. But outside of those two states, no state gets more into the Halloween decorating mood than we do here in New Jersey.

The national study also tried to determine the top type of Halloween decorating, and the choices were spooky, gory, or fun, spooky took it in a landslide with 61% of the vote. The average American spends just over three hours and about $145 decorating for Halloween.

So, congratulations to the Garden State for being among the most decorated Halloween states in the nation. We really do an awesome job. And we're pretty sure we spend more than a buck forty-five on it, too.

