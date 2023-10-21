Want to own an old strip club in NJ? Here’s your chance

An opportunity like this doesn't come around all too often.

A well-known building right in downtown Atlantic City that has a rather storied past is going up on the auction block.

And -- even better -- you could, in theory, live there.

While this sounds like an epic sequel to the legendary story of Glen Straub famously living by himself in the 700-foot-tall then-Revel Casino, it's not quite that glamorous.

But, oh the stories that you could tell...

The old Delilah's Den night club/strip club right on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City, just across from Boardwalk Hall, is going to be auctioned-off next month.

I was not able to find exactly when the club closed, however, it has been shut down for quite some time (and to our IT Department, that was research that I was doing, not actually looking for strip clubs on company time).

Back at the end of 2020, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority established a $1.3 million fund to buy the building at 2405 Pacific Avenue.

A quick search showed the building sold for $1.25 million in May 2021.

Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company now says this auction is "by order of the CRDA."

The old club is about 7,000-square-feet and three stories tall.

While we're not familiar with the inside 😅, the bottom two floors appear to be where the club was while the top level has been partially built-out for two apartments.

Take a look inside

If you are interested in bidding on the property, you can take peak inside on Friday, October 20th, and Wednesday, November 1st, from 10 AM to noon.

How to bid

The window to bid on the club is from 9 AM Monday, November 6th, through 11 AM Wednesday, November 8th.

Visit Max Spann's website for a complete list of terms and how to register to bid.

