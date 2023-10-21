Want to own an old strip club in NJ? Here’s your chance
An opportunity like this doesn't come around all too often.
A well-known building right in downtown Atlantic City that has a rather storied past is going up on the auction block.
And -- even better -- you could, in theory, live there.
While this sounds like an epic sequel to the legendary story of Glen Straub famously living by himself in the 700-foot-tall then-Revel Casino, it's not quite that glamorous.
But, oh the stories that you could tell...
The old Delilah's Den night club/strip club right on Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City, just across from Boardwalk Hall, is going to be auctioned-off next month.
|WTF: Shocking Pictures That Show Exactly What's Wrong With Atlantic City
I was not able to find exactly when the club closed, however, it has been shut down for quite some time (and to our IT Department, that was research that I was doing, not actually looking for strip clubs on company time).
- Back at the end of 2020, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority established a $1.3 million fund to buy the building at 2405 Pacific Avenue.
- A quick search showed the building sold for $1.25 million in May 2021.
- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company now says this auction is "by order of the CRDA."
The old club is about 7,000-square-feet and three stories tall.
|OLD REVIEW: It's damn pricey in the long run but the girls are good looking they are friendly when you start sharing the wealth.
While we're not familiar with the inside 😅, the bottom two floors appear to be where the club was while the top level has been partially built-out for two apartments.
Take a look inside
If you are interested in bidding on the property, you can take peak inside on Friday, October 20th, and Wednesday, November 1st, from 10 AM to noon.
|OLD REVIEW: Horrible experience...the ladies dancing were great however the beer girls sucked.
How to bid
The window to bid on the club is from 9 AM Monday, November 6th, through 11 AM Wednesday, November 8th.
Visit Max Spann's website for a complete list of terms and how to register to bid.
|CHEERS: These are the 10 Drunkest Cities in NJ
More of the Funniest Yelp Reviews of An Atlantic City Strip Club
Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly