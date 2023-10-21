Amazing small NJ town is among the state’s most remote communities

There's nothing better than spending a day exploring one of the many small towns that make Jersey unique and special.

Especially this time of year when the leaves start to change colors, it's perfect weather for flannel and jeans, and the smell of Fall has taken over the air.

Jersey has a ton of great small towns to check out, too.

You can spend a day getting lost at one of our Shore towns like Asbury Park or Point Pleasant, or you can travel a little further North and spend an evening in Metuchen which has one of the best little main streets in the state.

But let's say you want to go to a small town, and really get away from it all.

You want to go to one of the most remote small towns in the state of New Jersey to check out all the sights it may have to offer.

This Is The Most Remote, Small Town In The State Of New Jersey.

Small but mighty is the name of the game here, although this town is less than 400 square acres, and is home to less than 2,100 people there is a lot to do here.

Located in the upper North West region of Jersey, this town is home to some really cool sights.

First off, it's home to one of the best sky-diving schools in the state if you want to try something daring on your visit.

It's home to a historic Tavern that serves up great eats for residents and visitors alike called the Early American Tavern.

You can even spend a day hiking through one of the most gorgeous parks in the Garden State; High Point State Park.

At the peak of this trail, you can see for miles and miles.

According to Only In Your State, New Jersey's best remote small town is none other than Sussex.

As quaint as Sussex is, it's not the only town that makes Jersey so special though.