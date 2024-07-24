New Jersey is one of the guiltiest states for sleeping on the job

Oh good, you’re awake! If you’re reading this at work then that’s more impressive of a feat than you may realize.

A new study was put out by Mattress Next Day that put a spotlight on how many Americans sleep during work hours.

After surveying 1,500 participants, the mattress retailer determined that which states are the most guilty when it comes to sleeping at work.

Side view of chubby man looking broken while lying on top of laptop. SIphotography loading...

Now here’s my confession, while I’ve never fallen asleep on the clock, I’ve definitely found the best places to sleep in the NJ101.5 offices.

Between weather events that lead to the staff having to sleep at the station overnight and arriving too early for a morning shift - I’ve definitely slept in at least five different rooms in the building that I can think of.

(Shout out to our lobby couch. I love you, baby)

bored and tired woman behid the table dolgachov loading...

When it comes to sleeping during work hours, Kentucky came out at the frontrunner for work napping. They were followed by Oklahoma.

Then come the Garden State. We in New Jersey are the third guiltiest for sleeping at work. Here’s how our stats broke down….

A total of 44% of respondents from New Jersey said they’ve slept while at work:

😴 24% of the New Jerseyans in the study admitted to sleep during work hours but only during a scheduled break.

😴 20% of those surveyed, however, said that they’ve slept on the job *not* during a break.

So I gave my confession, now’s your chance, have you ever fallen asleep (whether on purpose or not) at your workplace? Let us know in the poll below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

