New Jersey is home to the first robot burger vending machine

On the second floor of the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City you will find the only hot food vending machine certified by the National Sanitary Foundation.

It's called RoboBurger and it serves piping hot freshly made burgers from their vending machine. The RoboBurger vending machines are made in Newark, by a minority-owned company.

This thing has been in the making for years and the company hopes its time has come.

The original machine was rolled out in late 2020 at the Lucky Seven Tavern in Jersey City. The co-founder and CEO Audley Wilson started his invention in his garage 17 years ago and promises "restaurant quality freshly grilled burgers from scratch."

The machine grills the burgers and adds condiments to the customer's orders along with toasting the bun. The 100% grass and vegetarian-fed Angus patties are never pre-cooked and warmed and come out piping hot.

The company hopes to locate the RoboBurger machines in New York City and the tri-state area. The presence of the machine has already prompted two burger chains to enter the market at the Newport Centre Mall. Both Shake Shack and King of Kobe plan on opening locations in the mall in the coming months.

The burgers from RoboBurger are priced at $6.99, which seems to be a bargain for the quality at this moment in time.

Look for one coming to a shopping center near you, and remember it started here in Jersey!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

