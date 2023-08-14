New Jersey is among the top 10 happiest states

Whenever there’s a ranking of states for any reason, it’s safe to assume that if it’s about quality of life, New Jersey will do well and if it’s about cost of living we won’t do so well. But when I saw a list of the happiest states, I honestly couldn’t guess where we would rank; after all, quality of life is a plus but the crushing cost of living is a minus.

Turns out that quality of life trumps economics, as New Jersey ranks near the top in happiness.

The rankings were done by a website called When In Your State and used three metrics to glean happiness: Emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment are the top 3 things to consider when measuring happiness.

So, how high did we rank? Up at #4, trailing Hawaii (#1), Utah, and Minnesota.

Here’s part of what they said about New Jersey:

New Jersey is best known for its inclusive community, coastal getaways, and bustling city, which enabled them to rank second for emotional and physical well-being.

So far, so good, right? Other positives about the Garden State include:

New Jersey also has the lowest adult depression rate, the lowest suicide rate, and the third-lowest divorce rate. Although landing the second spot with the highest long-term unemployment rate, New Jersey makes up for their cultural heritage, captivating arts scene, amazing cuisine, and more.

It makes New Jersey sound like a pretty good place to live, doesn’t it?

