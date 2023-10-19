New Jersey is 5th in the nation for being nice to these people

You might not think of New Jersey as being especially nice to any particular group of people. But the South has nothing on our hospitality when it comes to a certain segment of our society.

Could it be clergy or the elderly? Maybe it's recent immigrants or people who are lost. Nope. We are the 3rd nicest state for delivery people in the country.

52% of New Jersey respondents said they always smile at delivery people, 52% always make eye contact with them, and 52% also said they have held a door to help a delivery person.

60% of New Jersey respondents said they are more generous at tipping during the holiday season and 38% said they always tip 20% to food delivery people. 22% of New Jersey respondents know their mail person’s name.

A new study looked into where Americans are nicest to delivery people by doing things like tipping or merely sharing a smile with them and New Jersey is one of the nicest!

So much for those down-home Midwesterners. Kansas, India, Minnesota and Illinois all ranked near the bottom of the list.

Maybe we rely on delivery people more than most other states and want to make sure we let them know how much they're appreciated. Or maybe we're just nicer than most people think!

