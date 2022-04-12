New Jersey increases vigilance after mass shooting in Brooklyn subway

New Jersey law enforcement is increasing security and staying in touch with officials in New York following a shooting on board a subway in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

The gunman who put on a gas mask, opened a canister releasing smoke onto a subway car as it pulled into the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn and then opened fire was the subject of a manhunt on Tuesday afternoon.

Subway-Shooting Emergency personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) loading...

Officials said the gunfire wounded at least 10 people, and at least 16 in all were injured.

Police have not released a description of a suspect.

Officials in Jersey City said there would be increased police presence on PATH trains Tuesday until the person responsible was apprehended.

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Gov. Phil Murphy said the state was actively monitoring the situation.

"Please keep law enforcement in your thoughts as they work to resolve the situation, as well as those tragically impacted," Platkin said.

"We are praying for the victims and those impacted by this morning's horrific shooting in Brooklyn. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and work with our partners in New York to ensure everyone’s safety," Murphy said.

Sen. Cory Booker on his personal account said his heart is with those who experienced the shooting.

"Gun violence has touched every part of American life–our schools, our churches, even the morning commute–Congress must act to prevent tragedies like this one," Booker wrote.

Subway-Shooting A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) loading...

NJ Transit's employee union SMART Local 60 urged members to also be alert.

"Please stay on the look out for any suspicious activities now more than normal because of the shooting tragedy on the NY subway," President Jerome Johnson said in a message to members. " I ask for everyone not to be a hero, and if members have any concerns don’t hesitate to call NJTPD."

New Jersey State Police also urged the public to remain vigilant.

"If you see something, say something. Please call 1-866-4SAFENJ to report any suspicious activity," State Police said on their social media.

Subway-Shooting New York City Transit workers arrive at subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) loading...

Subway-Shooting New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) loading...

(Includes material copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

School aid for all New Jersey districts for 2022-23 The state Department of Education announced district-level school aid figures for the 2022-23 school year on Thursday, March 10, 2022. They're listed below, alphabetically by county. For additional details from the NJDOE, including specific categories of aid, click here