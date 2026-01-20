Some people don't agree with my positions on every issue and the morning show is an arena for vibrant discussions and debates. That said, one thing that even my haters will say is that I'm at least consistent.

A reputation for consistency in New Jersey political debates

One of the best political commentators and analysts is David Wildstein. He's got the connections, experience and intelligence to read the room and report very accurately on what's happening in Jersey politics.

So when he interviewed me on Election Day for the gubernatorial primary, I took his compliment on my consistency seriously. He was referring to an interview I did on CSPAN back in 1995, which he pointed out I sounded very similar to how I sound today.

My reasoning is simple; I have core principles that shape my policies. I don't listen to polls or opinions to form policy proposals.

I base proposals on my core beliefs in the Constitution, individual freedom, American exceptionalism and the importance of mothers and fathers.

Why I support ICE enforcement and federal detainer orders

When it comes to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) doing the job of enforcing federal detainer orders to round up criminal aliens accused of raping children and other heinous crimes, I'm fully supporting their mission publicly.

If you look at the reality, and I'll reference a report I did on Chasing News many years ago when ICE was facing some of the same Blue State obstruction they face today.

What people need to realize is that the detainer targets were criminals, 84% in fact having a criminal record or accused of a serious crime against Americans.

The other 16%? Formerly deported illegals making their way back across the border.

The bottom line, deport them all.

Bruce Springsteen, ICE criticism and celebrity activism

Through all of the conversations we've been having over the past few weeks, I came across a video making its way around social media.

There he is, the guy who pretends to be a working-class hero, but is in fact a part of the rich elites who hate America, Bruce Springsteen. Bruce is up to his old tricks as a self-loathing American attacking ICE and potentially inciting violence against law enforcement from the stage.

Calls for accountability

When treasonous rants are made from high-profile stages, the organizers and institutions associated with those events become part of the public conversation. Imagine if a performer had said the N-word on stage. There would be immediate condemnation and distancing by those connected to the event. Open hatred for America shouldn’t be treated any differently.

Silence in the face of such rhetoric sends its own message and we’re entitled to draw conclusions from it. Let’s see what everyone involved in this now does.

As for me, I will continue to be consistent and call out what I see as hypocrisy and, of course, continue the 10-year boycott of Bruce’s music on the morning show.

