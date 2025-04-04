New Jersey, I need your input: Do you do this with your money?

New Jersey, I need your help to know that I’m not going crazy.

I feel like there’s a certain way that people should organize the cash in their wallets, but it came up at work this week that I seem to be in the minority.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

When you put cash in your wallet, wouldn’t it seem obvious that all of the bills should be lined up in the right direction and organized in order of their quantity?

Seemingly, this isn’t the case for some New Jersey and I thought it was a given.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

It came up on the afternoon show on New Jersey 101.5 that people have different ways of organizing or, in this case, not organizing their wallets and I need to know who the normal one is here: me or my broadcast partner Jeff Deminski?

He has a devil-may-care attitude when it comes to putting bills into his wallet… there could be a one dollar bill, followed by an upside down $20, followed by a five, followed by an upside down one dollar bill.

Canva created photo Canva loading...

Absolute mayhem.

Meanwhile, my wallet is meticulously organized.

Every bill has to not only face the same way, they have to be oriented the same way and they need to go in order of highest bills (on the outside of the fold) to lowest bills (ones are on the inside of the fold).

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

So please, I beg of you, let us know what is normal for how to handle your money in the poll below.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

New Jersey's highest tax increases in 2024 These 20 municipalities had the largest increase in their average property tax bill in 2024. The data is from the state Department of Community Affairs.

To see all municipalities: Record high property taxes in 2024 Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.