New Jersey hospitals are in need of blood donations

New Jersey Blood Services has announced a critical shortage of blood supplies in the region. As reported by The Patch, the COVID pandemic eliminated many of the sources of blood donations; places like schools and offices haven’t been able to host blood drives for over a year now, resulting in low blood supplies.

According to the NJBS Facebook page, over 3,000 blood drives were canceled, and they had 94,000 fewer donors in the past year. NJBS reports that they are down to a 4.2 day supply of blood, far short of what area hospitals need; New Jersey hospitals require 1,500 donations a day. Donors with type O and type B blood are in particular need, as the NJBS only has a two day supply of them.

Andrea Cefarelli, Executive Director of NJBS told The Patch that as the pandemic wanes, the need for donations continues, "As New Jersey bounces back in strides this spring, we need everyone to make an appointment and donate blood to help save lives. While the end of the pandemic is near, our struggle to fight for those in need continues." New Jersey Blood Services is a division of the New York Blood Center and saw 33,000 new donors in the past year, and 174,000 returning donors, still far fewer than in normal years.

NJBS is following all CDC protocols for safety. For a complete list of precautions ass well as eligibility requirements, visit this link. Donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1-800-933-2566 or visiting www.nybc.org.

