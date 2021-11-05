New Jersey Horror Con returns to Atlantic City

Halloween may be over, but it is still spooky season in the Garden State. New Jersey’s own Horror Con and Film Festival returns to the Showboat in Atlantic City on Nov. 12, 13, and 14.

The festival, which is described as the “a true state of horror”, is intended “for fans to see amazing Horror films in the indie scene and also an opportunity to mingle and network with big names in horror. Horror fans can also participate in Q&A sessions, see the amazing vendors from around the Horror scene and watch the best indie films around.”

Some of the stars scheduled to appear include:

Rock star Lita Ford

Kimberly J. Brown (Halloween Town)

Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp)

Tyler Mane (Halloween)

Dave Sheridan (The Devil’s Rejects)

Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween)

Kristina Klebe (Halloween)

Naomi Grossman (American Horror Story)

Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan)

Clint Howard (Halloween, Solo, Apollo 13)

Danny Pintauro (Who’s the Boss?)

John O’Hurley (Seinfeld, Family Feud)

Claudia Wells (Back to the Future)

The DeLorean from Back to the Future

Of course, there are autograph and photo opportunities with the stars (for an additional fee, of course). There is also an option for professional photo ops.

There will also be a film festival with screenings, and Q&As with some of the filmmakers.

Tickets range from $30 for one day to $75 for a three-day pass (in advance, prices are higher at the door) and can be purchased here.

