🚗 Nearly 3 million NJ residents will travel 50+ miles this holiday season, according to AAA.

✈️ Driving dominates travel plans as airfare spikes, while buses, trains and cruises see double-digit growth.

⏰ AAA warns of heavy congestion on key December travel days and urges drivers to plan ahead and stay patient.

It’s almost time to visit family and friends for the holidays.

Nearly 3 million New Jersey residents expected to travel for the holidays

About 2.8 million plan to travel 50 miles or more away from home during the 13-day holiday period from Dec. 20 through Jan. 1, according to AAA.

That’s up 1.7% from last year, and the second highest on record, said Tracy Noble, spokeswoman for AAA Club Alliance.

ALSO READ: Rescued baby turtles get a second chance at NJ science center

Nationally, AAA estimates that nearly 122.4 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home, a 2.2% increase over last year, setting a new record for holiday travelers.

AAA predicts 2.8 million New Jerseyans will travel this holiday season (Canva) AAA predicts 2.8 million New Jerseyans will travel this holiday season (Canva) loading...

Holiday travel in New Jersey dominated by drivers as gas prices hold steady

Of these travelers, 2.5 million New Jerseyans, nearly 90% will be hitting the road and driving to their holiday destinations, Noble said. That’s a 1.3% increase compared to those who drove last year.

“Many travelers, particularly families with young children, prefer the flexibility and lower cost that road trips provide,” Noble said.

Gas prices are not really an issue for Jersey residents either. Noble said pump prices are sitting right where they were last year at this time, which is around $2.92 a gallon in the Garden State.

Nationally, AAA projects 109.5 million Americans will travel by car, a 2% increase compared to 2024 holiday travel.

Worst days and times to travel during the Christmas and New Year rush

Noble says the worst days and times to travel are as follows

Dec. 20 from noon to 8 p.m.

Sun-Tues 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve and Day – minimal traffic

Dec. 26-30 – heavy travel in general

AAA predicts 2.8 million New Jerseyans will travel this holiday season (AP/Canva) AAA predicts 2.8 million New Jerseyans will travel this holiday season (AP/Canva) loading...

Air travel costs climb as buses, trains and cruises surge

About 193,000 New Jersey residents are expected to fly to their holiday destinations, up almost 2% from a year ago.

But airline tickets are expensive this year. “They are actually up about 7% more than they were this time last year because you’re going to pay an average of $900 for a round-trip domestic flight ticket, which is very expensive, which is why we’re seeing so many people on the roads,” Noble said.

Nationally, AAA projects a record 8.03 million travelers taking domestic flights this holiday season, up 2.3% compared to 2024. This will be the first time on record that the number of domestic air travelers over the year-end holiday period exceeds 8 million.

NJ Transit or Amtrak round-trip ticket. Or even the Seastreak ferry. I'm sure it would be appreciated, especially given the ever-rising price of getting around. Uber and Lyft also offer gift cards." data-title="All Aboard: Transportation"/>Dan Alexander / Townsquare Media NJ Transit or Amtrak round-trip ticket. Or even the Seastreak ferry. I'm sure it would be appreciated, especially given the ever-rising price of getting around. Uber and Lyft also offer gift cards." data-title="All Aboard: Transportation"/>Dan Alexander / Townsquare Media loading...

Bus, train, and cruise ship travel soar to new heights

Other modes of transportation, like bus, train, and cruise ship, were a bit of a shock, Noble said. These modes saw the biggest increase for year-end holiday travel in New Jersey, up 11.5% compared to last year.

That means 97,000 New Jerseyans will be going by bus, cruise, or train this year. “That is only 3.5% of those who are traveling, but that drastic increase shows you that people are looking for alternatives. No surprise that Amtrak reported this year that they have seen a record number on the rails this year,” Noble said.

Nationally, AAA expects nearly 5 million people to travel by other modes, the highest it’s been in 20 years.

This category has seen a 25% increase since 2019, mainly due to the record-setting demand for cruises post-pandemic, AAA reported.

Noble reminds residents to “pack your patience,” don’t drink and drive, buckle up, update your car’s emergency kit, check tires, brakes, and fluids before hitting the road.

“A little prep goes a long way,” she said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom