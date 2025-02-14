Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems

📚 Reading at home can be a great way to relax

There’s nothing like cozying up on a couch with a warm blanket, a cup of hot tea, and a good book on a cold winter day in New Jersey.

Having a tough time finding a good book worth your time? Luckily, New Jersey has a great selection of local, independent bookstores, each offering something unique.

Here are 10 of the best New Jersey bookstores based on their selections, atmosphere and events.

122 Nassau St, Princeton

Located near Princeton University, Labyrinth Books offers a curated selection of academic, literary, and art books. It has a great mix of new and used books and frequently hosts author events and discussions. Labyrinth also offers a full schedule of in-store discussions and readings. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to get all the information.

54 Fairfield St. Montclair

This bookstore is located in the charming neighborhood of Montclair. Inside is chock full of fiction, nonfiction, mystery, romance, travel, cooking, arts, and children’s books.

It also holds strong ties to the community and hosts readings and book signings regularly.Their sister store, The Kids’ Room is located just four doors down the street and is dedicated to books and merchandise for babies through young adults. The Kids’ Room is also home to adult and children’s author readings, book clubs, storytimes, and other community events.

179 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood

What sets this bookstore apart from others is its welcoming atmosphere and focus on inclusivity. Words is very supportive of readers with autism, and other special needs. In fact, Words has hired over 100 young people with autism as part of their vocational training program.

The bookstore features a great selection of contemporary fiction, nonfiction, and children’s books. Stop by to find a book or check out one of their events.

171 Main St, Manasquan

If you’re looking for that warm, friendly, “around-the-corner” bookstore vibe, BookTowne is the bookstore for you. This coastal bookstore has been a haven for book lovers, offering personalized recommendations and a well-rounded selection of titles and genres.

Their carefully curated book selection includes all assortments of literature to choose from including books from years gone and the modern world we live in today. “Our booksellers are passionate, avid readers and are here to turn you onto your next great read or a new author you’ve never heard of. It’s our goal and a source of pride when we make those magical bookish connections,” the website says.

BookTowne also prides itself on author events programming, signings and community events.

221 Glenridge Ave, Montclair

The Montclair Book Center, one of the largest independent bookstores in New Jersey has been part of the downtown Montclair scene since 1984. It has grown significantly to include three levels and two buildings full of books from classic literature to popular fiction, and collector’s items.

The staff has over 100 years of bookselling experience and loves to give recommendations and advice.

What’s unique is that MBC not only focuses on the printed book, it offers much more. It carries a huge selection of vinyl records and CDs in many musical genres (including a basement bargain section), as well as journals, tarot cards, puzzles, posters, t-shirts, and more.

You can spend hours in here just browsing on a Saturday if you wish.

759 River Rd, Fair Haven

This cozy, well-curated bookstore in Monmouth County emphasizes community engagement by hosting book clubs, author readings, and children’s storytime events.

Since 2006, River Road Books is a woman-owned business, and while the shelves are stocked with hundreds of titles, they can order books you’re looking for and have it in your hands in just a few days.

1100 3rd Ave, Spring Lake

If you’re a Bruce Springsteen fan, then you absolutely need to check out Thunder Road Books. The name is a nod to the Boss. The bookstore embraces the independent, artistic spirit, making it a must-visit spot for book lovers.

Thunder Road Books is deeply embedded in the Spring Lake community and is focused on quality over quantity. Their selection features a mix of bestsellers, literary fiction, memoirs, books on Springsteen, and other celebrities, and so much more.

The owners and staff love to engage with readers, host local authors, support literacy initiatives, and strive to make it a true neighborhood hub.

106 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield

This small but mighty indie bookstore is known for its very friendly staff and well-curated selection of fiction and children’s books. They host engaging author events, book clubs and book signings, too.

Author Laurie Wallmark will be visiting DeMasi Elementary in Marlton on Feb. 18. Angela Dominguez will be visiting Stockton Elementary School in Cherry Hill on March 5th. Ame Dyckman will be virtually visiting E.T. Hamilton School in Voorhees on March 19.

All their books can be pre-ordered at Inkwood Books, too.

211 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood

Bookends is famous for its high-profile book signings, as it regularly attracts bestselling authors and celebrities. It’s a must-visit if you love signed books.

Comedian Joe Piscopo, NBC News Today Show Co-host Savannah Guthrie, comedian Bruce Vilanch, J. Geils Band frontman Peter Wolf, celebrity chef Michael Symon, and TV sitcom actor, Kelsey Grammer have upcoming book signings at Bookends. Check out the website for all the details.

114 Creek Rd, Mt Laurel

This gem of a shop is a paradise for used book lovers (hence the name, Second Time). This store has an extensive selection of rare and collectible books, plus an excellent sci-fi and fantasy section.

The shop also specializes in history and classic literature, with sections of art, science, philosophy, religion, music, and children’s books. Boasting over 50,000 titles in stock, more books are added daily. You’re sure to find a hidden treasure.

Are you a book collector? You���ll love the stock of first editions, signed and deluxe edition books on hand, as well as antique and vintage books and collectibles.

Happy reading!

