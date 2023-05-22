New Jersey has one of the lowest rates of car ownership

It may come as a surprise, given how congested our roads are, but among the 50 states, we here in New Jersey have a relatively low rate of car ownership.

Of course, everything is relative and our ownership rates are at a healthy level, it’s just that other parts of the country rely a lot more on their vehicles to get them around.

According to an article in Forbes, 91% of American households have at least one vehicle and 37% have two vehicles. Twenty-two percent have three or more.

So, where does New Jersey rank for car ownership? Near the bottom at 88.7%; still a high number, but lower than most. We’re only ahead of the District of Columbia (64.3%), New York (71%), and Massachusetts (87.9%).

I guess more people use NJ Transit than I thought.

People out west are much more reliant on their vehicles; the top five states are Wyoming and Idaho (96%), then Utah, Montana, and New Hampshire.

There’s a lot of interesting stuff in the Forbes article, including the popularity of various vehicles. The most popular car model is actually a pickup truck: the Ford F150. This based on 2022 sales; the F150 is followed by two other trucks, the Chevy Silverado and the Ram. Next comes an SUV, the Toyota RAV4, before we finally get to a sedan, the Toyota Camry.

One more piece of trivia from the Forbes’ report: the most popular car color in the US is white, followed by black, gray, and silver.

