New Jersey has a cat problem: What can we do?

There probably isn't a single town in New Jersey that doesn't have feral cats.

In many towns there are very compassionate, caring people trying to do something about it.

In many neighborhoods, there are people who feed and care for them.

The solution to the spreading problem is TNR. It stands for trap, neuter and return. This takes time, patience, dedication, compassion and some effort.

Not everyone has the time or dedication to do this. Some towns in New Jersey have made it illegal to feed feral cats.

Hazlet passed an ordinance in 2017 making it illegal.

According to the New Jersey Department of Health: "Feral animals are domestic animal species living in an unsocialized or wild state."

Monmouth County even tried to trap and then kill feral cats, but that plan ended last year after fierce debate.

The plan was to trap the cats and after a week if they weren't adopted, they would be euthanized. The problem with that is most feral cats cannot be domesticated and live indoors.

Luckily there are compassionate volunteers that are doing something about the situation.

Amazing woman is making a difference

There is a woman in South Jersey named Jasmine Guerrero who runs Righteous Care Rescue, which serves local communities by rescuing homeless and unwanted animals. They provide shelter, veterinary care, nutrition, and enrichment, and find homes for their rescues.

She is an amazing young woman who works tirelessly to help these animals and the communities in which they live.

If you visit her website, you can donate to the cause. She has a GoFundMe currently for a specific doggie who is in need of help.

There are some seriously good people trying to help these unfortunate creatures, and yes there are some people who are trying to help in the effort to curtail the feral cat problem in New Jersey.

